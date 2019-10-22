



SONOMA (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay hills Tuesday, predicting dangerous fire conditions for the North Bay and East Bay Hills that may trigger another round of preventive power outages.

Pacific Gas and Electric meteorologists were carefully monitoring the deteriorating condition to see if they need to trigger power outages in Napa, Sonoma and San Mateo counties.

The weather service predicted north-to-northwestern winds from 15-25 mph with gusts soaring to as high as 40 mph on the higher peaks. Humidity levels were also expected to plunge as low as 15 percent. A perfect combination for a deadly and destructive wildfire.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” forecasters warned.

Meanwhile, residents like Santa Rosa’s Lawrence Phillips were learning to adapt to the threat of preventive power outages. Pacific Gas and Electric officials have been in the process of informing thousands of North Bay residents through email, texts and phone calls that their power could be shut off starting Wednesday night.

Phillips is an instructor at Team LP Fitness in Santa Rosa. He said during the last power outage that ran from Oct 9-12, his gym merely adapted to the conditions. A plan they will follow again this week if necessary.

“You know we stayed open during the outage,” he told KIX 5. “Of course at night time I got a little dark inside so we took the classes outside. This time around, it depends, getting a little darker, it’s two weeks later.”

Sonoma County resident Steve Baldaramos, likewise, is adapting. He bought a home generator through Amazon.

“That was my first thought when I heard the weather was going to change, is — ‘We’re going to go through this again,'” he said. “Of course this morning getting emails from next-door — ‘Hey, PG&Es talking about it again.’ Now I’m kind of hoping we have the power outage just now so I can justify my purchase.”

Adapting to live without a reliable source of electricity was a common theme across the region. And for those who can’t adapt — those relying on life-giving devices to survive, the utility has promised to give extra attention to this time around.

PG&E said the shutoff will affect 7,533 customers in Napa County, 33,613 customers and 1,082 baseline customers in Sonoma County and 6,462 customers and 104 baseline customers in San Mateo County. Other counties likely to see outages are Mendocino, Lake, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.

About 738,000 customers lost power in the preemptive shutoff beginning Oct. 9th across more than 30 counties as part of PG&E’s efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires. This time around the number was around 2,000.

On Tuesday, a team of PG&E, state and federal meteorologists will be monitoring the incoming weather system. The utility said it hoped to give final word of the power outages by Wednesday morning.

PG&E’s CEO Bill Johnson told reporters that no decisions on outages has yet been made during a press conference early Monday evening..

“We are hoping that the weather breaks in our favor and we don’t have to do this,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the PG&E service area is about 70,000 square miles and keeping the area free from fire risk while weighing the impact of a power shutoff is an ongoing concern.

“We’re really dealing with a new reality here, and power shutoffs are one tool we have to keep the community safe and combat this risk,” said Johnson. “It’s not a tool that we want to use, it’s certainly not a tool that we like to use. It runs against the grain of why most of us ever got into this business. And we do understand it creates hardship and comes with its own potential safety issue for others.”

Johnson said the company has set up a sister website where customers can determine whether their power will be shut off.