SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in the Tenderloin District late Monday night, according to police in San Francisco.
The shooting was reported at about 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue, police said. The victim, who wasn’t identified, was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Police didn’t provide any suspect information.
Police are investigating the fatal shooting and anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or can text TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
