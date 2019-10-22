STANFORD (CBS SF) — The Stanford Blood Center is asking Bay Area residents of all blood types to donate blood to help patients at hospitals in the area.
Hospitals that partner with the blood center have seen a sharp increase in number of blood products needed recently, center officials said Monday.
“The flu season has arrived early, and it’s put us in a tough position for collecting the blood products needed to help save lives,” Stanford Blood Center spokesperson Ross Coyle said in a news release.
Donors can make appointments at locations in Campbell, Menlo Park or Mountain View, and there will also be a number of blood drives open to the public around the Bay Area through the end of the month.
Appointments can be scheduled at stanfordbloodcenter.org or by calling (888) 723-7831.
