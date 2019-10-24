Comments
GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — For many Sonoma County residents there was frightening sense of deja vu. An out-of-control wildfire had charred more than 12 square miles, burning buildings, destroying picturesque vineyards and roaring toward Geyserville.
Residents of the rural Wine Country town were forced from their homes as more than 300 firefighters were battling the blaze that was fanned by 40 mph Red Flag Warning wind gusts and bone-dry humidity conditions.
The fire had jumped Highway 128 and was raging though a rural area filled with vineyards, brush and difficult terrain.
The images from the Associated Press were frightening.
You must log in to post a comment.