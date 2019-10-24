



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An angry California Gov. Gavin Newsom lashed out at Pacific Gas & Electric officials Thursday, calling the utility’s policy of shutting off power as a wildfire prevention plan — “dog-eats-dog capitalism meeting climate change.”

Thousands of PG&E customers in Sonoma, Napa and San Mateo counties are in the midst of their second power outage this month as the Bay Area was under a Red Flag Warning for prime wildfire conditions.

The warning was set to expire on Thursday afternoon, but the National Weather Service was predicting even more extreme conditions would move into the Bay Area over the coming weekend.

It was not immediately known if the utility would simply extend the current outages through the weekend.

Newsom’s criticism of PG&E has intensified since the first outage took place on Oct. 9. More than 700,000 Northern California customers were out of power for 2-4 days during the first planned outage. This week about 184,000 customers from Central to Northern California are without electricity.

“I must confess it is infuriating to live in a state as innovative and extraordinarily entrepreneurial and capable as a state of California to be living in an environment where we are seeing this kind of disruption and these kinds of blackouts,” he said.

“While I want to chalk it up — as someone who believes deeply that the hots are getting hotter, the drys are getting drier and the wets are getting wetter — that it’s just climate change. It’s more than just climate change,” Newsom added. “When it relates to PG&E, it’s about dog eats dog capitalism meeting climate change. It’s about corporate greed meeting climate change.”

“It about decades of mismanagement. It’s about focusing on shareholders and dividends over you and members of the public,” he continued. “It’s a story about greed. And they need to be held accountable.”

Currently, PG&E is operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of an avalanche of million-dollar-plus lawsuits stemming from deadly and destructive wildfires dating back to 2017. Those fires — including the blaze that destroyed the town of Paradise last year — were sparked by the utility’s power lines and equipment.

“They are in bankruptcy already because of their choices,” Newsom said. “But when they come out of bankruptcy that has to be a completely re-imagined company. We are doing everything in our power to make sure that indeed is the case.”

In a televised briefing Wednesday night, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson defended the unpopular power outages that the utility says are necessary to reduce the risk of wildfires during periods of high wind, hot weather and low humidity.

“We understand the hardship caused by these shutoffs,” Johnson said. “But we also understand the heartbreak and devastation caused by catastrophic wildfires.”

He also addressed the growing criticism of the utility, saying the company was doing a better job this time around communicating with the public, “working in lockstep” with local governments and state agencies and made sure its website where customers can get information was working well, after repeatedly crashing during the earlier outage.

The current outages will last about 48 hours, the utility said. But its seven-day forecast shows a likelihood of another planned blackout across a much larger area starting Saturday, when even heavier winds are expected to move through.

“There could be another round of safety shut-offs this weekend into early next week. The timing isn’t clear yet,” said Johnson.

PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel said of the weekend weather: “This could be the strongest wind event of the season, unfortunately.”

In Calistoga, known for its hot springs and wineries, was among those hit by Wednesday’s outage.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Michael Dunsford, owner of the 18-room Calistoga Inn, which has rented two powerful generators for the month at a cost of $5,000. Like many, he feels the outages need to be better managed, better targeted and less expansive.

“Right now, we have no wind. Zero. I don’t even see a single leaf blowing. Did they really have to cut the power right now?” he said, shortly after the lights went out Wednesday afternoon and he revved up the generators. “When the wind picks up to 40 mph maybe that’s a good time to close the power.”

“They’re not appreciating enough the impact this has on everybody,” he said about PG&E.

Some of the frustration was being taken out on PG&E employees, said the company’s CEO.

Johnson said Wednesday that a PG&E employee was the target of what appeared to be a deliberate attack in Glenn County. He said a projectile that may have come from a pellet gun hit the employee’s front window.

“There is no justification for this sort of violence,” Johnson said. “Wherever you see crews they are there to help you.”