



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors are hosting their first regular season game at the team’s new Chase Center arena in San Francisco on Thursday evening.

The Warriors will play host to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 7:30 p.m. home opener, the first regular season contest the team is playing in San Francisco since Jan. 29, 1971.

Golden State moved across the Bay from Oakland in advance of the 2019-20 season and has hosted preseason games, concerts and other events at the arena since it opened last month in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

The game against the Clippers is a rematch of the teams’ first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs earlier this year. The Warriors won the series but ended up losing in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

Fans for Thursday’s game are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. for a pregame ceremony.

Each fan will receive a commemorative t-shirt and have a chance to see Golden State Warriors legend Al Attles participate in a ceremonial tip off. The national anthem will be performed by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Bay Area icon Carlos Santana

