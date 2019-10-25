



DUBLIN (CBS SF) — ‘Desperate Housewives’ star Felicity Huffman was released early Friday from the federal prison in Dublin after serving 11 days for her role in the college admission scandal that has ensnared several Bay Area parents.

Huffman had been sentenced to serve 14 days for paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter’s SAT scores with the help of William “Rick” Singer, an admission consultant at the center of the scandal.

She also must pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Huffman was just the latest famous inmate at the facility which has housed such notables as Patty Hearst, Heidi Fleiss and Rita Lavelle and was released three days early.

WATCH: Inside Dublin Prison Where Felicity Huffman Will Spend 2-Week Sentence

Huffman, 56, was the first parent sentenced in a scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected mothers and fathers. At the time of her sentencing, she told the court: “I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong,”

“I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions,” Huffman said in an emailed statement after the sentencing hearing. “And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

In the ensuing weeks, several other Bay Area parents have been sentenced for taking part in the illegal admission scheme after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

Menlo Park jewelry business owner Marjorie Klapper was sentenced to three weeks in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities said the 51-year-old paid $15,000 to rig her son’s ACT exam in 2017. She’s also accused of falsely listing her son as African American and Hispanic on college applications to increase his chances of getting admitted. Authorities have not specified her son’s race.

Klapper said the scheme’s organizers listed her son as a minority without her knowledge. Her lawyers say she regrets her involvement in the scheme.

Bay Area winemaker Agustin Huneeus was given a five-month jail sentence, a $100,000 fine and 500 hours of community service. Gordon Caplan, a former high-powered attorney, was sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to falsely boost his daughter’s ACT score.

Stephen Semprevivo and Devin Sloane, who paid to get their children into prominent universities under the guise that they were recruited athletes, were each sentenced to four months in prison.

Only Menlo Park food entrepreneur Peter Jan Sartorio so far has escaped during time in jail, He was sentenced to one year of probation, complete 250 hours of community service and to pay a fine of $9,500 last week.

More than 50 people — parents, coaches, test administrators and conspirators — were charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors said Singer either facilitated cheating on standardized tests or bribed college coaches to give students an advantage in the admissions process.

Several other Bay Area families have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing including Bruce and Davina Isackson of Hillsborough and founder and former chief executive officer of Palo Alto-based Hercules Capital Inc. Manuel Henriquez and his wife, Elizabeth.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury charged four other Bay Area parents with bribing University of Southern California officials in an effort to gain admission for their children to the school, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Ross residents Todd Blake and his wife, Diane; Hillsborough beverage distribution executive Marci Palatella and Mill Valley investor William McGlashan had already been charged with fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the college admissions scandal case.

These were new charges — conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery — leveled against parents who were involved with USC including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Of those charged, more than 30 are parents, accused of conspiring with Rick Singer. More than 10 of those parents have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

Singer pleaded guilty in March to four charges related to cheating on standardized tests and bribing college coaches and administrators.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.