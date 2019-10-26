POWER SHUTOFFSurvival Guide: PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Crews have knocked down a fire burning against a two-story building near the Walnut Creek BART station late Saturday night, according to authorities.

The first reports of the fire on the 1400 block of Oakland Boulevard in Walnut Creek came in at 10:44 p.m., Walnut Creek firefighter said.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed the fire as it burned.

Drivers reported seeing the flames from I-680 as the building went up in flames.

Three trucks, ten engines, two battalion chiefs and a total of 40 firefighters responded to the call. They raised to two-alarms  11:59 p.m., but crews were able to knock it down shortly after at 12:32 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by about 1 a.m. Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Authorities said two people in the area reportedly self-evacuated. Fire officials said there were no injuries were reported and no adjacent buildings were damaged.

Investigators are on the scene. The Public Information Officer said he expects a considerable mop-up into the morning.

 

