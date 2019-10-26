SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A red flag warning was in effect Saturday night through Monday morning for “dangerously strong offshore winds and critically low humidity,” according to the National Weather Service. Residents were warned such conditions could cause “extreme fire behavior.”
The strong winds mean that “any fires that develop will spread rapidly,” according to the warning.
The alert affects almost the entire region, including Point Reyes National Seashore, North Bay Interior Valleys, North Bay Mountains,East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills, The Diablo Range, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Mendocino, Northern Lake, Southern Trinity, and extreme Southeast Humboldt Counties.
A high wind warning and wind could also cause downed trees and power lines, scattered power outages, and difficulty driving for “high profile” vehicles and “those pulling trailers.”
Wind gusts could reach 65-80 mph at the highest peaks in the North Bay and East Bay.
