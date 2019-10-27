SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly two million Northern California residents have had their Sunday rituals disrupted by a historic PG&E preventive power outage as Red Flag Warning wind conditions fueled a wildfire in Sonoma County and threatened to spark blazes elsewhere.

Steady winds of 40-50 mph buffeted some Bay Area communities while a gust of 93 mph had been clocked early Sunday in the Kincade Fire zone. Fears that downed power lines could spark a large outbreak of wildfires on the scale of the destructive and deadly Oct. 2017 blazes forced utility officials to shut down power to 940,000 homes and businesses from the Bay Area to the Sierra.

For many, the power will not be restored until Monday, but that will be after missing the morning cup at the local coffee shops or sitting to watch the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers football games.

Thankfully for 49ers fans, the team home field — Levis Stadium — was not impacted by the outage and Sunday’s game will be played as scheduled.

“We don’t do this because it’s the easy thing for us to do, we do it because it’s the safe and right thing for us to do,” said Andy Vesey, Utility CEO and President at PG&E, at a Saturday night news conference. “It’s a challenging thing to do, but the number one priority we have is your safety.”

Pacific Gas & Electric started the shutoffs Saturday around 5 p.m. and completed most by early Sunday for an estimated 2.35 million people across 38 counties.

In the wake of a power shutdown last week, many were prepared for the blackouts this time around. Workers at Jackson’s Wines & Spirits in Lafayette said in the run up to the shutoffs, ice was a top seller.

“We’ve been having to make our own bags all day long, because people are constantly coming in, we had to cut it to a two-bag per person limit,” said employee Rob Davies said Saturday prior to the shutdown.

The shop does not have a generator, and it estimates it may lose up to $10,000 in sales for each day the power is out.

“For home, I’m set up with generators and everything, but for everybody else and businesswise, I think it’s terrible,” said Davies. “A lot of people are losing money, we’re losing hours of our pay.”

This is the first power shutoff for Berkeley resident Ann Reidy.

“Not as prepared as we should probably be,” she told KPIX 5. “We have an electric car that we need tomorrow and it isn’t charged and we just realized that we should have planned better and charged it in advance.”

Many East Bay shoppers were also racing around, picking up last minute items Saturday evening.

“I do think it’s a little bit stressful for everyone, but I get why PG&E is doing it and I would rather be safe than sorry,” said Tara Shirakh of Lafayette.

Here is a breakdown of the customers affected this weekend in each Bay Area county: