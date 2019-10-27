LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Some evacuation orders have been lifted in Lafayette after the outbreak of two “rapidly expanding” fires on each side of state Highway 24 in Lafayette.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said immediate evacuations were ordered earlier for the area near Camino Diablo and Springbrook Road in Lafayette, as well as the area south of Old Tunnel Road.

The evacuations south of Highway 24 are cleared to return, but any evacuation north of the highway are not yet cleared, Con Fire said at 4:30 p.m.

“They both just came in and they are spreading fairly quickly,” said a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman.

KPIX 5 photographer Brian Yuen reported the Lafayette Tennis Club on the 3100 block of Camino Diablo was on fire.

Lafayette Tennis Club Extensive Damage from the Lafayette Fire. pic.twitter.com/z3VIHIpJXl — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019

Fire officials said firefighters had stopped forward progress of the fire around 2:55 p.m.

Forward progress has been stopped on the Lafayette Fire. The evacuation remains for the area in yellow. pic.twitter.com/10zsX53EBf — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019

Calls came in around the same time Sunday afternoon for a fire near Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road at Condit Road and a fire on the north side of Highway 24 at Camino Diablo, the spokesman said.

KPIX 5 viewer Susan Halliday sent photos that showed the smoke from the fires as she drove east on Highway 24.

There are reports of downed power lines at both locations. In addition, a downed tree is restricting vehicle access at Pleasant Hill Road and Condit.

The district said Lafayette police evacuated houses on Stow Lane.