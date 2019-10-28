SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in separate shootings early Saturday morning in San Francisco, police said.

The first shooting happened around 3:55 a.m. near the corner of Industrial Street and Palou Avenue.

There, officers learned a 51-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

Officers did not make an arrest in the shooting.

A little over an hour later, around 5:05 a.m., a second shooting occurred near the corner of Seventh and Howard streets, according to police.

There, a male suspect was allegedly trying to rob a victim. But when the victim resisted, the suspect shot him. The victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers were unable to arrest the suspect, who they described as a 20-year-old man.

Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tipsters may remain anonymous.

