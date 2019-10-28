



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said Monday morning that he expects to have more information later in the day on when residents who had to be evacuated because of the Kincade Fire can return to their homes.

About 185,000 people have been evacuated from east of U.S. Highway 101 all the way to the Pacific Ocean because of the fire, which started Wednesday night near Geyserville and has burned more than 66,000 acres and destroyed 96 structures as it approaches Windsor.

Essick at a Monday morning briefing clarified the difference between the terms “re-entry” and “re-population,” with re-entry meaning allowing residents to go back to areas that have burned and re-population meaning the return to unaffected areas.

The sheriff said there is no current plan to allow residents re-entry to burned areas since many remain as active fire scenes, but officials with the county and Cal Fire plan to meet later Monday to talk about when residents may return to unaffected areas.

Essick said the tentative plan is to re-populate areas “somewhat in reverse order of evacuations” that were ordered over the weekend, with residents in the western part of Sonoma County likely able to return to their homes first.

Announcements on when residents can return to their homes will be made on Nixle and other social media, he said. People can sign up for alerts by texting their zip code to 888777.

The county’s Office of Emergency Services early Monday released a list of evacuation centers for people who have fled their homes due to the Kincade Fire.

County officials said the shelters are all small-animal friendly and ID is not necessary to stay. Federal government agencies don’t have access to the shelters and English- and Spanish-speaking staff will be available.

The following evacuations centers are open:

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa

Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

Muir Memory Care, 750 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

Iglesia Cristiana, 1129 Industrial Ave. No. 104, Petaluma

Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa

CrossWalk Community Church Napa, 2590 First St., Napa

St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough St., San Francisco

The following shelters are full:

Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy., Petaluma

Marin County Fairgrounds, 10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael

Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd S., Petaluma

Petaluma Fairgrounds, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma

New Life Church, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa

Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy., Napa

Calvary Chapel of Petaluma, 1955 S. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

There are two shelters available for evacuees with large animals: