(CBS SF) — Seventeen state parks are closed in Northern California due to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff, state parks officials said Monday.
Four other parks remain open with limited services.
Parks that are closed include Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Austin Creek State Recreation Area, Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, Fort Ross State Historic Park, Jack London State Historic Park, Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve, Marconi Conference Center State Historic Park, Mount Tamalpais State Park, Olompali State Historic Park, Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, Salt Point State Park, Sonoma State Historic Park, Sonoma Coast State Park, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and Trione-Annadel State Park.
Parks with limited services include Angel Island State Park, which is open with no ferry service and China Camp, which is open for day-use only.
China Camp State Park’s pier is closed due to damage from waves. Samuel P. Taylor State Park and its campground are open but the power is out. Tomales Bay State Park is also open but the power is out.
Parks officials are asking visitors to check to see if a park is open before traveling there as conditions are changing rapidly due to fire conditions and the Public Safety Power Shutoff.
State Park peace officers are patrolling the parks that have been evacuated. State parks updates can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/incidents.
