HOLLISTER (CBS SF) — A series of minor earthquakes on the San Andreas Fault shook a portion California’s Central Valley Tuesday morning.
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday about 14 miles southeast of Hollister and about 20 miles east of Salinas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Earlier Tuesday in the same location, two other quakes struck – one at 2:34 a.m. measuring 3.5 magnitude, and another one eight minutes later with a 3.2 magnitude.
There have been no reports of any damage or injuries.
