HOLLISTER (CBS SF) — A series of minor earthquakes on the San Andreas Fault shook a portion California’s Central Valley Tuesday morning.

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday about 14 miles southeast of Hollister and about 20 miles east of Salinas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

3.8 magnitude earthquake near Salinas, October 29, 2019. (USGS)

Earlier Tuesday in the same location, two other quakes struck – one at 2:34 a.m. measuring 3.5 magnitude, and another one eight minutes later with a 3.2 magnitude.

There have been no reports of any damage or injuries.

