FREMONT (CBS SF) — Three people were under arrest following a bank robbery in Fremont and short chase on Interstate 880 that ended with one suspect running through traffic on the freeway before officers captured him.

The incident happened October 21 at 5:31 p.m. at the Provident Credit Union at 39080 Argonaut Way at the Fremont Hub Shopping Center. Police said two males suspects entered the credit union, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of cash.

Police dispatchers had received a 911 call about a bank robbery in progress and the suspect vehicle, driving by a woman, was seen traveling westbound on Mowry Ave. The vehicle merged onto nearby I-880 northbound and a California Highway Patrol unit joined in the chase, police said.

During a chase that lasted about six miles, a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was performed on the vehicle, which spun it around and brought it to a stop near the Whipple exit in Hayward, police said. Two of the suspects, a man and a woman stayed in the car and were arrested, but the third suspect ran away onto the freeway.

Video from a driver’s dash camera showed the suspect running through traffic lanes amid vehicles that were slowed or stopped on the freeway. Police units, including a motorcycle officer, swerved around cars and immediately caught up to the suspect, with a police cruiser nearly hitting the suspect.

The man was dragged to the ground by officers and arrested. All three suspected were taken to the hospital for precautionary medical aid, as was a motorist who was struck on the freeway by the suspect vehicle and complained of pain.

No officers were injured and police said Tuesday the investigation was still ongoing.