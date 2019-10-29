



(KPIX 5) — Professional wrestling superstar-turned-actor John Cena is donating a half-million dollars to first responders battling the California wildfires.

The WWE legend made the announcement on Monday via a video on Twitter in honor of National First Responders Day. He plugged his upcoming movie “Playing With Fire”, where he plays a firefighter himself. “It showcases a group of people I believe are heroes, first responders,” explained Cena.

Cena spoke about the work of firefighters battling the massive fires burning in the Golden State, such as the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the Getty Fire in Los Angeles County. “California is in dire straits”, said Cena. “It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.”

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

Cena then called on Paramount, the film’s studio, to take action alongside him and pick a charity that aids first responders as soon as possible on behalf of the film. His response will be to donate $500,000 to that charity.

Paramount’s choice was the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation. Both charities “provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe”, explained the film studio on Twitter.

Thank you @JohnCena for your generosity & dedication to our first responders. We've chosen two charities to share your donation: @CAFireFound & the @LAFDFoundation, which provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. https://t.co/E5qljbQy0p — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) October 29, 2019

“Two incredible choices”, Cena said in another tweet. “Help is on the way!”

Two incredible choices. @LAFDFoundation and @CAFireFound … on behalf of Paramount and the cast of #PlayingWithFireMovie, a total of $500K is coming your way. Thank you for what you do. Help is on the way!!! https://t.co/SHz8uPFDMe — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 29, 2019

Cena then further thanked the two organizations for what they do.