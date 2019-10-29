SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old East Palo Alto teen has been arrested on multiple attempted murder charges after he allegedly when on a rampage armed with a knife in San Mateo, stabbing three victims who were treated for non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
San Mateo police said Alejandro Canche was being held Tuesday in county jail on multiple counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center at 2206 Bridgepointe Parkway around 7 p.m. Upon arriving, the officers located a victim who had been stabbed in the neck and they immediately began rendering aid.
Witnesses gave the officers a description of the suspect and told them that he had last been seen running across Highway 92 from the shopping center.
A short time later 911 calls to police reported two additional stabbing victims along the lagoon in the neighborhood on the other side of Highway 92. Upon arrival, officers contacted a cyclist suffering from stab wounds, and were then approached by an additional victim who had also been stabbed.
At around the same time, San Mateo Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit officers located the suspect wading in the lagoon and acting erratically.
The officers were able to negotiate and safely arrest the suspect. The victims were transported to a local trauma center for treatment of their wounds and the suspect was booked at San Mateo County Jail.
