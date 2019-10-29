POWER SHUTOFFSurvival Guide: PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco confirmed Tuesday that the suspect sought in connection with an October 17 assault on a woman walking on O’Farrell Street with her child has been identified and is in custody.

The news came a day after authorities released video of the assault which showed a woman holding hands and walking with her child down O’Farrell Street a couple of blocks away from Union Square. They are passed by a man going the opposite direction.

But then the man doubled back and comes up behind the woman and appears to punch her in the head. The woman and child then turn and quickly walk away. The woman and child were apparently not seriously injured.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, police identified the suspect as Chadley Abdeliah, who was in custody on a theft-related matter.

Abdelilah has been charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment in connection with the Oct. 17 incident.

