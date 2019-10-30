SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — As fire fighters continue to battle the Kincade Fire Wednesday, trying to limit its spread and increase containment, a massive base camp is helping crews replenish and refuel.

Crews were getting some much needed rest at their temporary home after being on the front lines of the Kincade Fire for 12 to 24 hours.

“It feels like you’ve been hit by a truck,” said San Jose Fire Captain Mitch Matlow.

The village quickly sprung up on the Sonoma County Fairgrounds shortly after the fire started burning last week. The camp includes a mechanic area, a makeshift pharmacy and an urgent care center.

This space serves every need a firefighter has when they’re not in the field.

“It’s not that we’re just holding them here and they’re doing nothing, explained Matlow. Those are the people the just came back from working. They’re getting showers, they’re getting food, and they’re getting some sleep.”

Crews are also getting their equipment repaired up so they can go out in the field and take more abuse.

One engine from an airport team based in Portland, Oregon, was getting an air leak in its engine repaired.

Next door stands a supply warehouse where firefighters can get anything from hoses to replacement protective gear.

Captain Matlow said fortunately, more favorable weather conditions on the way Wednesday night should help fire fighters.

“We’re expecting frost in many locations. That’s really good news for us,” said Matlow. “Yeah, it creates slippery slopes for our firefighters to work on, but frost requires two things that are helpful: it requires moisture and it requires cold.”

Cal Fire currently expects to have the Kincade Fire fully contained by next Thursday.