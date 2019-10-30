SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/CNN) — As 5,000 firefighters battled the massive Kincade Fire in California’s wine country Wednesday, far above the astronauts aboard the International Space Station were watching the drama unfold.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan peered out one of the station’s windows as the craft passed over California 250 miles up in space and took several photos of the massive blaze.
Morgan and his crew mates sent out a call out to the firefighters battling the blaze.
“From@Space_Station – I was able to catch these pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area. Thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them.”
A high wind advisory was cancelled for the North Bay hills early Wednesday, a hopeful sign the firefighters can gain an even stronger foothold on the blaze that has grown to 76,825 acres and destroyed 94 homes.
Cal Fire said early Wednesday containment had grown to 30 percent overnight — a number that could grow significantly as winds calm during the day. Gusts did hit 50-55 mph on nearby peaks, but the fire grew by less than 1,000 acres.
Cal Fire spokesman Robert Foxworthy called overnight firefight a “huge success.”
You must log in to post a comment.