SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric cancelled plans to turn off power to thousands of homes and businesses in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties early Wednesday after a major wind storm predicted to blast the Bay Area lost its punch.

The National Weather Service cancelled a wind advisory for the region, but a Red Flag Warning remained in effect until Wednesday afternoon because of the extremely low humidity levels.

The lack of wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range was good news for the firefighters battling the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, but was sure to fan the flames of anger among PG&E customers, many of whom have been out of power since the weekend.

Approximately 400,000 customers who lost power in the Oct. 26 PSPS event will remain without service as part of the Oct. 29 event, PG&E said.

Thousands of homes and businesses in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties did have their power turned off Tuesday as a part of the new planned outage. The utility said in all approximately 510,000 homes and businesses in 22 counties had had their power turned off in anticipation of the strong winds.

It was the fourth major power shut down in a month — a strategy the massive utility that handles delivering electricity to customers from the Bay Area to the Sierra — has undertaken to make sure its equipment does spark a repeat of past devastating wildfires linked to its downed power lines.

Even with the outage plan deployed, PG&E equipment may have sparked the devastating Kincard Fire a week ago and damaging blazes in LaFayette and Martinez over the weekend.

Lawsuits from past wildfires have driven the large utility into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and sent its stock tumbling on Wall Street. Shares have lost half their value since last Thursday.

That leaves many Californians skeptical of PG&E’s motives for the blackouts. While the utility claims the outages are merely to protect public safety, others believe they are in place in an attempt to limit liability for fire damage.

The utility has set up centers where people can go to charge phones and laptops and get free water, snacks, flashlights and solar lanterns, but some contend PG&E isn’t concerned enough about the inconvenience.

“It’s so obvious it’s just to protect them from more liability,” Janet Luoma of Santa Rosa said at a Red Cross evacuation shelter.

On Tuesday night, PG&E did announce it will give a bill credit to people affected by the Oct. 9 outage. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the credit earlier in the day at a news conference in Southern California.

“This is significant because utilities in the past have never credited customers for these disruptions,” Newsom said.

In a statement, PG&E President and CEO Bill Johnson said, “We have carefully considered the Governor’s request to provide reimbursement for our customers impacted by the Oct. 9 PSPS, and we have agreed to move forward with a one-time bill credit for customers impacted by that event.”

Still, the anger and frustration among customers who have lost power continues to mount.

At a shelter in Santa Rosa, Chris Sherman plugged his laptop into a wall outlet and charged his phone while he waited for the all-clear to go home, while anticipating that once he did, he could lose power.

“They don’t seem to know what the hell they’re doing,” he said of PG&E. “I’m not sure that they’re really protecting anything.”

In Lafayette, where many lost power on Saturday, people criticized PG&E for poorly communicating about the shutoffs.

“Are we getting power tomorrow, are we not getting power tomorrow? We don’t know,” said Kelly Bitzer, who came to a Safeway supermarket looking for an outlet to charge her phone.

“PG&E has spent millions of dollars giving bonuses to their executives, but they can’t keep up with their infrastructure needs,” she said. “It’s very frustrating.”

The California Public Utilities Commission plans to open an investigation into the blackouts that could result in fines against PG&E if it is found to have violated any regulations.

The commission said it also plans to review the rules governing blackouts, will look to prevent utilities from charging customers when the power is off and will convene experts to find grid improvements that might lessen shut-offs next fire season.

PUC President Marybel Batjer said the state can’t continue experiencing such widespread blackouts, “nor should Californians be subject to the poor execution that PG&E in particular has exhibited.”

