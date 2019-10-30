SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A tourist visiting from the East Coast was cited after riding a motorized scooter on the Bay Bridge, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
CHP’s San Francisco office said the person was traveling eastbound on the bridge after driving up the onramp from San Francisco.
An alert motorist spotted the scooter driver and pulled behind them with their hazard lights before informing the person that scootering on the bridge is not allowed.
The scooter driver then exited the bridge at Treasure Island and was told not to ride it back into San Francisco. Then, the person continued to the East Bay using the bike path on the newer portion of the bridge.
The person was cited. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the incident; the CHP said it was just bad decision making.
