RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A Bay Area commuter had a close call when a piece of wood smashed into their car’s windshield while driving through Richmond on I-80 Thursday morning, according to authorities.
At some point during the morning commute, the windshield of a black Mercedes was partially shattered when the wood smashed into it near the top of the glass on the driver’s side while the car was traveling down I-80 near MacDonald Avenue.
The driver was able to pull their vehicle to the side of the freeway and was uninjured. Richmond Fire Department units and Oakland CHP officers responded to the accident and helped the driver get the car off of I-80.
The Richmond Firefighters Local 188 Twitter account posted information and photos of the aftermath of the incident Thursday afternoon.
Close call for one #bayarea commuter this morning. #richmondfirefighters and @CHPoakland responded to a vehicle which was stuck by an object on I-80 near MacDonald ave. Driver was uninjured. @BrianKPIX @abc7newsbayarea @nbcbayarea @EastBayTimes @KTVU pic.twitter.com/HKr65zl6yo
— Richmond Firefighters Local 188 (@local_188) October 31, 2019
Authorities did not say which direction the vehicle was traveling or if they had determined where the wood block came from.
