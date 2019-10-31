SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Two members of a fire strike team working around-the-clock on the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County are used to spending time together more than other firefighter colleagues.
Scott Thompson and his son Connor Thompson are part of a crew that worked a 24-hour shift this week, searching for dangerous spot fires in treacherous conditions.
The two are part of a four-person strike team that traveled all the way from the community of Beckwourth in Plumas County, a four and a half-hour drive over the Sierra and up to the fire line.
The crew patrolled areas overnight, putting out spot fires and knocking down smoldering embers in steep terrain.
“I love it,” said Connor Thompson about working with his old man. “You know, he’s a great teacher. He knows a lot about fire and, I mean, it means a lot working with my dad.
The crew wrapped up their 24-hour shift at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, the Kincade Fire had burned 76,865 acres and was 60 percent contained.
