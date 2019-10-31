Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — From the KPIX 5 archives at SF State, archivist Alex Cherian found two reports that aired 50 years ago on Halloween night, showing trick-or-treaters and holiday festivities from 1969.
Helen Bentley reported on how much money is being spent on Halloween festivities around the Bay Area, saying that $10 million worth of candy would be purchased with millions more spent on parties and costumes.
Don Knapp reported on Halloween festivities at Albion. H. Horrall Elementary School in San Mateo before showing festivities in Berkeley where students re-enacted an alternative version of the trial of the Chicago 8.
