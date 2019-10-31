SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry underwent a CT scan of his broken hand Thursday as the team wrestled with a future without yet another key component of its five straight NBA Final appearances.

A decision hasn’t been made as to what is the next step for Curry. Will he need surgery? How long will he be out? A season on the brink suddenly now appears to be on the edge of the abyss.

Curry took to instagram Thursday, thanking fans for their support with his injured hand in a cast.

The Warriors were already without Kevin Durant, who joined the Brooklyn Nets in the off-season as a free agent. Fellow splash brother Klay Thompson is still sitting on the bench in street clothes recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBAS Finals.

Gone to are former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, who was lost to salary cap issues and backup point guard Shaun Livingston who retired.

Center Willie Cauley-Stein and veteran forward Alec Burks just returned from injury for the first time this season Wednesday night. Kevon Looney is out indefinitely with a nerve problem in his leg while Jacob Evans has been sidelined by injury.

You can’t blame head coach Steve Kerr or star forward Draymond Green if they look down the bench and wonders who are these guys.

Curry broke his left hand in the third quarter of another embarrassing defeat by Golden State, 121-110 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The two-time NBA MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. He leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court.

Baynes crashed onto Curry’s left hand, leaving Warriors star grimacing in pain, grabbing at his fingers then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Ayesha Curry, Steph’s wife, took to social media Thursday to thank fans and players for their support.

“Our entire family thanks you all for the love and support and PRAYERS for Stephen,” she tweeted. “When the love surpasses life’s hurdles there is NOTHING you can’t overcome. We stand in our belief of impact over legacy. This is Gods way of showing him, you, I , us how to “trust the process”.

Players around the league also wished the Warriors star a speedy recovery.

@StephenCurry30 Speedy and healthy recovery brother!!! 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2019

Prayers up for @StephenCurry30 . Game needs the mid major legend .. Get well soon ✊🏾 https://t.co/BEx6XXRKx6 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 31, 2019

Praying for my guy @StephenCurry30 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) October 31, 2019