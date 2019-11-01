OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man was abducted at gunpoint late Thursday night by two armed mask men who forced him to withdraw money from an ATM machine before setting him free in Berkeley, police said.
Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the alleged abduction took place at 11:31 p.m. in the 5500 block of Golden Gate Avenue.
Investigators said the victim was sitting in his car in the area of his residence when he was approached by two male suspects. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and both were wearing masks.
The suspects demanded money from the victim, ultimately restraining the victim from moving, speaking and seeing, police said. The victim was driven to a nearby ATM and ordered to withdraw money.
The suspects then drove the victim to an area of Berkeley, abandoning the victim and his vehicle. They fled the area and remained at large.
Investigators described the two male suspects as being African American in their late teens to early 20’s. The armed suspect was described as 6’3,” 165 pounds wearing dark clothing and a dark mask.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Departments Robbery Section at 1-510-238-3326 or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at 1-510-777-8572.
