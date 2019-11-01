  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Fatal crash, Lakeville Highway, Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — One person was killed in a head-on collision on Lakeville Highway near Old Lakeville Road No. 1 in Sonoma County Friday afternoon.

The collision involving a Cal Fire vehicle and a Jeep was reported at 2:39 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision closed northbound Lakeville Highway from State Highway 37.

The deceased person was not in the Cal Fire vehicle, the CHP said.

At around 4:39 p.m., CHP announced that the closure of the highway would be extended.

Highway 101 and State Route 121 were recommended alternate rounds to get from Marin to Sonoma County.

Comments