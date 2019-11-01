SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — One person was killed in a head-on collision on Lakeville Highway near Old Lakeville Road No. 1 in Sonoma County Friday afternoon.
The collision involving a Cal Fire vehicle and a Jeep was reported at 2:39 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision closed northbound Lakeville Highway from State Highway 37.
LAKEVILLE HIGHWAY CLOSED AT SR-37
Santa Rosa CHP is currently working a fatal collision on Lakeville Highway, south of Stage Gulch Road. Due to the location of the collision we are closing Lakeville Highway at SR-37 for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/sCwE6pif6M
— CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) November 1, 2019
The deceased person was not in the Cal Fire vehicle, the CHP said.
At around 4:39 p.m., CHP announced that the closure of the highway would be extended.
UPDATE ON LAKEVILLE CRASH:
Anticipate extended closure for Lakeville fatal crash investigation. Alternate route for Marin to Sonoma County will be either 101 or SR-121.
— CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) November 1, 2019
Highway 101 and State Route 121 were recommended alternate rounds to get from Marin to Sonoma County.
