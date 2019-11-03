MILPITAS (KPIX 5) — Administrators at Milpitas High School are investigating an incident in which a school staff member wore blackface over Halloween.

Students say the white teacher decided to paint his face in an effort to resemble the rapper Common. He began rapping about artificial intelligence, students said.

Sooooooooo… one of our WHITE teachers at mhs yesterday decided to paint his face so look like common the rapper yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1WudSddCLZ — karrington (@karrington_kk) November 1, 2019

“Millions of people, not enough to eat, what will we do? With AI, Microsoft technology, the future is up to you,” the man can be heard rapping in social media video.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation by the school district. The Milpitas Unified School District released the following statement Sunday to parents:

“In a school community where we welcome learners and families…who represent cultures and religions throughout the world…it hurts to know that this type of cultural insensitivity and lack of cultural awareness still hovers in the background.”

Chris Norwood, the MUSD school board president, also sent out a statement calling the teacher’s actions “inappropriate, unprofessional and insensitive.”

“As an African American man, the history of blackface reminds me of the cruelty, hatred and fear my parents and people of African ancestry have dealt with in the past and still experience today around the world,” Norwood said.