



ORINDA (CBS SF) — In the wake of the death of five people at a party in a short-term-rental house in their city Thursday night, Orinda City Council members on Tuesday will talk about possible changes to the city’s short-term rental rules.

Orinda’s rules for operating short-term rental properties are fairly typical. Since October 2017, the City of Orinda has required owners of short-term rental properties to register with the city. Those owners are required to pay 8.5 percent of that rental income to the city, via quarterly payments.

The maximum occupancy of any space used for short-term rental is two people per bedroom plus three other people. Some cities and towns, including Danville, ban short-term rentals entirely. Others, such as Sunnyvale, allow such rentals only if the property owners remain on-site.

Orinda councilmember Dennis Faye proposed the moratorium, saying that allowing rental homes to be used as party houses is “ridiculous.”

“So we can shut it off quickly, buy us some time to look at this more carefully and look at what kind of remedy is appropriate for Orinda,” Faye said. Orinda is one of the safest cities in the Bay Area, with just one homicide in the past 15 years before Thursday’s mass shooting.

Faye says the city could ban just houses and allow single bedroom rentals, or ban them all entirely.

On Saturday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said his firm is enacting new measures to ban “party houses” from that platform, including expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by its risk-detection technology; creating a dedicated “party house” rapid response team, and taking immediate action against users who violate Airbnb polices against having too many people in a given rental property.

These moves come in direct response to Thursday night’s shootings that killed five guests at “secret mansion party” that attracted more than 100 guests.

“I definitely think there needs to be some type of criteria or something that will set a certain standard, to ensure, perhaps, that something like this doesn’t happen again,” Katrina Honens of Orinda told KPIX 5.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. inside the Orinda Library auditorium, 26 Orinda Way.

