



LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A violent home invasion robbery in Lafayette on Halloween night delayed police response to noise complaints at the Halloween party in neighboring Orinda which ended in gunfire and multiple deaths.

On Monday, Lafayette police announced the details of the robbery, which happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Halloween on the 1300 block of Martino Road in Lafayette’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

Police said the incident involved three suspects, at least one who was armed with a pistol. One suspect knocked on the front door while the others hid, and when a resident opened the door, he was assaulted and forced back inside, police said.

Over the course of about an hour, the suspects went through the house, stealing valuables and personal items before leaving with the victims’ BMW sedan, police said. Investigators later tracked the stolen BMW to Oakland where it was found abandoned.

Officers from the Orinda Police Department assisted during the investigation and responded to the home invasion the night of the mass shooting during Halloween party at an Airbnb home in Orinda, according to Orinda Police Chief David Cook.

The shooting, in which five people were killed, happened more than an hour after the first of several noise complaints about the party at the Orinda home. Cook said the response to the Lafayette home invasion is why it took so long for Orinda officers to respond to the noise complaints. Officers were responding to the noise complaints when the shooting was reported.

“It was a higher priority call,” Cook said. “As soon as our officers were finished with that call, they circled back to the noise complaint.”

Cook told KPIX 5 he would be addressing the Orinda City Council Tuesday night to provide more details about the delays in responding to the mansion party following the original noise complaints.

One of the victims of the Lafayette home invasion was transported to a local hospital, while the other suffered minor injuries, police said. There was no information on the nature of the victims’ injuries nor was there a description of the suspects.

Anyone with any information on the case was asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (925) 283-3680 or email 94549TIP@gmail.com.