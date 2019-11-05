SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The air and sea search for Justin Winfrey and Kayla Rodriguez — a San Francisco nurse and pilot whose plane went missing off California’s Lost Coast last month — has been suspended, family members announced Tuesday.

Kayla’s father — Larry Rodriguez — confirmed the grim news in a text to KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the search efforts for Kayla and Justin have been suspended,” his text read. “This has been one of the hardest and the most loved filled experiences of our lives.”

“The outpouring of kindness, compassion, love, and generosity over these last 12 days has been surreal,” he continued. “We have been so touched to hear all the personal stories about Kayla and what she means to all of you. They are stories we will treasure for the rest of our lives.”

On Oct. 24, Winfrey and Rodriguez took off for Mendocino County in Winfrey’s red-and-white, single-engine Piper Arrow, which radar last tracked five miles off the coast. They have not been seen since.

While an intense search was underway over the weekend, friends and family gathered in San Francisco for a service conducted by Rev. Amos Brown.

“Today we’re here to pray for the rescue of our loved ones,” said Angelo King, a close friend of Winfrey, at the service. “Don’t despair, do not discourage, we are here for the rescue of our family members.”

On Tuesday, Larry Rodriguez thanked the Air Force, Civil Air Patrol, US Coast Guard, SFPD, CA State Parks Dept, Mendocino Sheriff and Execushield for their efforts in attempting to finding Kayla and Justin.

Kayla Rodriguez was a California Pacific Medical Center delivery nurse. Winfrey, a prominent member of the African-American community, had just finished his certification to become a mortician.

A restaurant surveillance video captured the last time the two were seen. Kayla Rodriguez is seen wearing a rose top with her hair in a bun. Justin is wearing a blue T-shirt. Kayla’s father says the owner of Gyppo Ale Mill restaurant in Shelter Cove gave him the video to share on social media to raise awareness.

Winfrey’s plane disappeared somewhere between Shelter Cove near the restaurant and Fort Bragg, about 45 miles down the coast.