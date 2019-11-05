OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Maybe it was ‘take your pony’ to work on Tuesday, but whatever the case, a certain equine BART passenger got quite a few stares and smiles from fellow riders when it boarded the East Bay Antioch line.
The white and brown ‘mini,’ as they are affectionately called, seemed oblivious to the attention it was getting, and stood quietly as several riders took its picture.
Lou, aka rodrlou let KPIX.com use his photo. He urged his followers to retweet ‘BART Pony’ for luck, saying “BART pony deserves to be seen!”
retweet BART pony for good luck pic.twitter.com/FLMGwK2W2B
— Lou (@rodrlou) November 5, 2019
“Made my day,” wrote one rider on Twitter.
According to another post, the mini was a service animal, “so no one got in trouble.”
Equine therapy is real.
Thank you ‘BART Pony,’ we all much feel better, now.
