Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A power outage affecting over 5,000 residents in the Mission Terrace, Sunnyside, Balboa Park and Excelsior neighborhoods turned out the lights in South San Francisco for about an hour Wednesday night.
The power outage was first reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. and is impacting over 5,000 customers according to the PG&E outage site.
The outage is affecting City College of San Francisco and is stretching southwest from Monterey Boulevard across Ocean Avenue and Alemany Boulevard to the edge of McLaren Park.
All of the affected customers’ power was restored by 7:45 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.