TREASURE ISLAND (CBS SF) — People living on Treasure Island may not have been affected by the recent PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs, but some residents on Wednesday were still without electricity following the latest outage.
On Wednesday power was slowly being restored to residents as crews use generators to bring back electricity to the island.
Officials said the issue began Tuesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. when they reported a problem with a substation in Oakland.
They used back-up generators to keep the power on until they can figure out what went wrong, but crews could not find the cause of the outage.
Technicians had to shutdown the generators overnight and again at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to save fuel.
This was the 11th power outage on the island this year.
You must log in to post a comment.