ELECTION 2019:Bay Area Election Results
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:accessibility, BART, Disabled, Handicapped, Montgomery Station, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART has unveiled a new fare gate aimed at improving accessibility for people with disabilities, and at the same time, deter fare cheats.

On Tuesday, the transit agency showed off its first-ever elevator gate at the Montgomery Station in San Francisco. The new gate is meant to make it easier and more convenient for people who use elevators to pay for their trip. It is also meant to deter fare evaders who often use elevators to bypass ticket machines.

“It saves time, 2, 3 or 4 minutes especially when you’re in a hurry and you have mobility issues,” said Shamiki Rew, who uses a wheelchair.

Shamiki Rew uses the new fare gate installed at the Montgomery BART station in Downtown San Francisco on November 6, 2019. (CBS)

Shamiki Rew uses the new fare gate installed at the Montgomery BART station in Downtown San Francisco on November 6, 2019. (CBS)

“This is really about making it easier for people with accessibility issues to pay the fares,” said BART spokesperson Jim Allison.

BART also announced its expanded its elevator attendant program, hiring staff to monitor the elevators at the Montgomery and Embarcadero stations.

Comments