SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART has unveiled a new fare gate aimed at improving accessibility for people with disabilities, and at the same time, deter fare cheats.
On Tuesday, the transit agency showed off its first-ever elevator gate at the Montgomery Station in San Francisco. The new gate is meant to make it easier and more convenient for people who use elevators to pay for their trip. It is also meant to deter fare evaders who often use elevators to bypass ticket machines.
“It saves time, 2, 3 or 4 minutes especially when you’re in a hurry and you have mobility issues,” said Shamiki Rew, who uses a wheelchair.
“This is really about making it easier for people with accessibility issues to pay the fares,” said BART spokesperson Jim Allison.
BART also announced its expanded its elevator attendant program, hiring staff to monitor the elevators at the Montgomery and Embarcadero stations.
