STANFORD (CBS SF) — Two women have alleged they were victims of rape and sexual assault in separate incidents on the campus of Stanford University, according to authorities.
The university’s Department of Public Safety reported a man had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent and against her expressed request that he stop last Friday late evening/early morning. The woman reported she drank alcohol earlier in the evening and then again at the suspect’s room at Lagunita Court, an undergraduate dormitory.
According to the report, the woman believed the drink she had at the suspect’s dorm rendered her incapable of consenting to sexual activity.
In the second incident, a woman reported a man choked her inside a student dorm sometime overnight on Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 on the 600 block of Escondido Road, where Stern Hall and Crothers Hall are located.
Campus security reported the man engaged in “behavior that indicated the male was endeavoring to engage in sexual activity with the woman and may have committed sexual battery.”
In both cases, the women knew their alleged assailants but did not disclose their names or physical descriptions.
Anyone with information about the incidents was urged to contact the Stanford Dept. of Public Safety at (650) 329-2413.
