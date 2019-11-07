SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Juvenile Chief Probation Officer Allen Nance has announced he will resign from his position at the end of the month amid the impending closure of the city’s Juvenile Hall.

Back in June, city supervisors voted in favor of closing Juvenile Hall against Nance’s advice.

The controversial plan seeks to shutter the facility, located at 375 Woodside Ave., by the end of 2021 and replace jail time for underage offenders with job training and youth enrichment programs.

Although Nance said he supported efforts to reform the city’s juvenile justice system, he argued that two and half years time was not enough to envision and create an alternative to detention.

Chief Probation Officers of California President Chief Stephanie James said, “Chief Nance is an exemplary public servant who oversaw an incredible evolution of juvenile justice in San Francisco, in large part due to his reforms and focus on serving juveniles’ needs in the community with a focus on prevention, rehabilitation and evidence-based programs.

“Chief Nance was a constant thoughtful voice within the probation profession and helped drive the positive transformation California has seen in juvenile justice. His vision and compassion for youth will be greatly missed in this retirement,” James said.

Nance was first appointed to lead the Juvenile Probation Department by Mayor Ed Lee back in 2013 after serving as the department’s assistant chief probation officer.

Prior to that, from 2000 to 2005 he served as deputy director for the Adult Probation Services Division of the 18th Judicial Circuit Court in DuPage County, Illinois.

