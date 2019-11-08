



PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) – An incident involving a BART rider eating a sandwich on the train platform that ended with the passenger handcuffed and cited was captured on video and is raising questions whether the BART police officer went too far.

BART official say a code of conduct sign is posted at every entrance outlining that there is no eating or drinking beyond the fare gates. But most people KPIX 5 spoke with said BART police should exercise some common sense when it comes to enforcement.

The breakfast sandwich confrontation was leaving a bitter taste for a lot of passengers.

“I think that’s overkill,” said one passenger.

“They [BART police] need to be looking out for the real bad guys,” said another. “The people that are hurting people.”

The incident happened on Monday, November 4th, at around 8 a.m. on the platform at the Pleasant Hill BART station.

The officer apparently went to the platform to look for a woman who was reportedly drunk. When he couldn’t find the woman, he spotted a man eating a breakfast sandwich.

He asked the man to put the food away since it is against the law.

When the man refused, the officer held onto the man’s backpack to try to detain him.

In the video shot by another passenger, the man who is identified by officers Steve Foster, protests that he is doing nothing wrong and asked the officer to let his bag go. The officer proceeded to say that he was resisting arrest and detained him for not cooperating.

In the clip he is seen being led away in handcuffs and was cited for eating the sandwich in the paid area of BART.

KPIX 5 reached out to Foster to discuss the incident, but haven’t heard back. However, fellow passengers had plenty to say about what happened.

“I feel there are better things to cite people for and there are more public nuisances besides eating,” one BART passenger said.

“It just seems like such a minor infraction,” said a second rider.

“They need to be flexible,” weighed in a third.

BART management and the transit system’s police department have faced heavy criticism over criminal activity on BART — including the fatal stabbing of Oakland teen Nia Wilson — and rampant drug use that at one point took over an area of the Civic Center Station in San Francisco.

BART officials declined to talk about the incident on camera. But in response to heft criticism the transit system has faced in the wake of the citation, BART says an independent police auditor is reviewing the video to see if the officer did anything wrong.

A number of BART stations have food vendors near the station entrances, but officials say riders are supposed to finish their food before entering the station.

KPIX 5 asked transit officials how many tickets police officers have given out for eating, but they have not responded back with a number.