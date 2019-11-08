



ORINDA (KPIX 5) – The family of a man who was among five people killed in a Halloween party shooting at a house in Orinda is expected to file a lawsuit against short-term rental platform Airbnb and the homeowners.

The parents of 23-year-old Raymon Hill Jr. said they would be filing the wrongful death suit in a Martinez courtroom on Friday.

Hill’s family claims Airbnb and the people who leased out the home where the party was being held should have done more to vet the person who rented house.

According to the court filing obtained by KPIX 5, the complaint said that Airbnb “allowed a dangerous condition” and made guests feel a “false sense of security.”

The Hill family said that large of a Halloween party, fueled by drugs and alcohol, should have been supervised.

“My son has a baby on the way he’s never going to be able to see his baby,” Hill’s father, Raymon Hill Sr., told KPIX 5 earlier this week. “I’m mad at Airbnb for even allowing this party to go down.”

Airbnb said that it will pay funeral expenses for the victims and pay for counseling for their families. Meanwhile, a lawyer for the Hill family told KPIX 5 that it’s too little, too late.

The short term rental platform announced earlier this week it’s launching new safety measures, including human reviews of so-called “high-risk” listings, along with a “rapid response” team to field complaints.

This the third time the Hill family has lost a child to gun violence since 2012.