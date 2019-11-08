SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The company that owns Sears and Kmart announced that it plans to close nearly 100 stores nationwide by early next year, including four locations in the Bay Area.
Transform Holdco, which bought the assets of Sears Holding Coropration after the retailer filed for bankruptcy, announced the latest round of closures Thursday. A total of 96 locations (.pdf) will close by February 2020. Nearly 30 of the locations slated to close early next year are in California.
In the Bay Area, Sears stores at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno and the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose are on the closure list. Also, the Kmart on North McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma and the Kmart on Clayton Road in Concord are closing.
The once-dominant retailer has made multiple store closing announcements in the last two years, shuttering hundreds of stores nationwide in the process. Bay Area locations that have recently closed include stores in Pleasanton, Santa Rosa and Antioch.
Transformco said that it would still operate 182 stores nationwide following the closures.
Going out of business sales are expected to begin on December 2nd.
