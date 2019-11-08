ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Three Sonoma State University students were arrested on suspicion of ransacking dorm rooms on the campus while it was closed during the Kincade Fire, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office confirmed Friday.
Daryl Reems, Jose Rubio and Lamont Paxton, all 18 years old, allegedly targeted over 20 student housing units on the Rohnert Park campus, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports. The university’s Daily Crime Log reflects that 24 burglaries were reported from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5.
The three suspects were released on bail, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s office spokesperson said. The sheriff’s office released booking photos of the suspects to KPIX 5 on Friday morning.
The university was closed for an extended period of time in late October following the start of the devastating Kincade Fire near Geyserville.
SSU is not under immediate threat, but given the extent of the Kincade fire and its regional impacts, Sonoma State University will remain closed for the rest of the week. Classes and regular business operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 4. (1/3)
— Sonoma State University (@SSU_1961) October 29, 2019
Multiple rounds of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Sonoma County also prompted North Bay school closures around the same time.
