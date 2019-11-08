SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Suisun City arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly violated a restraining order and threatened his wife with a knife.
Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to an verbal argument at a residence in the 1600 block of Hickman Circle. A woman there said her estranged husband, Edgar Nunez, 39, of Suisun City, threatened her and violated a restraining order.
Officers learned Nunez had a felony warrant for his arrest and tried to speak to him but he barricaded himself in a closet at the residence, police said. The officers left the residence when they heard a sound that resembled a firearm being loaded.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT and Negotiations Team responded and Nunez came out the house and was taken into custody, police said. He was arrested for multiple felony offenses and booked in the Solano County Jail, police said.
