By Betty Yu
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after plunging 40 feet to the ground from a crane, in San Francisco.

It happened on 11th Street near Market Street, Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the man was on a platform at the top of a red crane. A pin became dislodged and sent the man falling to the ground. There were several other construction workers in the area, who witnessed the accident.

The man suffered broken bones, and was unconscious when he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was reportedly in critical condition.

