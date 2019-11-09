Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – All southbound lanes of state Highway 85 in Saratoga were closed Saturday afternoon as San Jose Police Department officers investigate the shooting death of a man by police officers, a police spokeswoman said.
The man shot by police approximately 3 p.m. Saturday along Highway
85 just south of the Saratoga Avenue interchange was pronounced dead at the
scene, police said. Further information about why the man was being pursued
by police was not immediately available.
All southbound traffic on Highway 85 was being directed off the freeway at Saratoga Avenue; traffic backups in the area are substantial as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
You must log in to post a comment.