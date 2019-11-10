ELECTION 2019:Bay Area Election Results
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMNFL Football
    2:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    2:30 PMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boating Accidents, Bodega Bay, North Coast, Sea Ranch, U.S. Coast Guard, Water Rescue

BODEGA BAY (CBS/AP) — Coast Guard crews have rescued three people and are searching for a man who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off the North Coast Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said it received a distress call from the 54-foot vessel named Miss Hailee around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When a helicopter crew reached an area about 30 miles north of Bodega Bay, they located two men and a woman in the water and hoisted them aboard the aircraft.

Crews were told a fourth man believed to be wearing a life jacket was missing. They stayed in the area searching for him and received assistance from good Samaritans aboard a tugboat named Cochise.

© Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments