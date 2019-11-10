



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Communities around the San Francisco Bay Area will be holding events on Sunday and Monday to commemorate Veterans Day.

In San Francisco, the city will host the annual Veterans Day Parade a day early on Sunday. The parade starts on the Embarcadero at North Point Street, traveling north-west on The Embarcadero to Jefferson Street, then west on Jefferson Street past a review stand set up near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Leavenworth Street.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Parade units will disband at the last block of Jefferson Street at approximately 1 p.m.

On Monday, most federal, state, county and city offices will be closed for veterans day. However, parking meters in San Francisco will be enforced.

Monday will also be a free entrance day to the national parks in Northern California.

8 A.M.

Annual El Cerrito Lions Club Veterans Day Flag Placing

Youth groups place American flags on veterans’ graves

Sunset View Cemetery, 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito

Contact: (510) 237-0374

Moraga Veterans Day Ceremony

Hour long ceremony

Moraga Commons Park, 1425 St. Mary’s Road, Moraga

Information: www.moraga.ca.us

9:30 A.M.

Marin County’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Includes Retired U.S. Navy Captain Richard Sisk and a music program that starts at 9:30 a.m.

Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael

Contact: Sean Stephen (415) 473-6193 or Brent Ainsworth (415) 473-3084

10 A.M.

Fairfield Main Street Association Veterans Day Ceremony Of Remembrance And Concert

Parade starts at 12:30 P.M.

Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield

Contact: (707) 422-0103

10:30 A.M.

Avenue of the Flags Committee Annual Golden Gate National Cemetery Veterans Day Program.

Musical prelude starts at 10:30 A.M.

1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno

Contact: avenueofflags.ggnc@gmail.com

USS Hornet Veterans Day Celebration

USS Hornet Big Band performs at 10:30 a.m. Includes Pearl Harbor survivor and former USS Pennsylvania Crewman Mickey Ganitch. Mr. Ganitch will turn 100 on Nov. 16. There are also exhibits and Q&A opportunities with veterans in attendance.

707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda

Contact: Michael Mccarron (510) 521-8448, Ext. 238 or michael.mccarron@uss-hornet.org

11 A.M.

Belmont Veterans Day Ceremony

Twin Pines Park, Veterans Memorial, 1 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont

Contact: (650) 595-7413 or cclerk@belmont.gov

County Veterans Services Office Annual Veterans Day Invitational Softball Tournament

Willow Pass Park, 2748 E. Olivera Road, Concord

Contact: Jennifer Ortega (925) 671-3272 or jennifer.ortega@cityofconcord.org

Pinole Historical Society and City of Pinole Veterans Day Memorial Event

Fernandez Park, 595 Tennent Ave., Pinole

Contact: (510) 784-9802

San Jose Annual Veterans Day Parade

Parade starts at West Santa Clara Street By Highway 87 in San Jose and ends at South Market and San Carlos Streets

Contact: Gene Fanucchi Gbf22sj@aol.com