SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Communities around the San Francisco Bay Area will be holding events on Sunday and Monday to commemorate Veterans Day.
In San Francisco, the city will host the annual Veterans Day Parade a day early on Sunday. The parade starts on the Embarcadero at North Point Street, traveling north-west on The Embarcadero to Jefferson Street, then west on Jefferson Street past a review stand set up near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Leavenworth Street.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. Parade units will disband at the last block of Jefferson Street at approximately 1 p.m.
On Monday, most federal, state, county and city offices will be closed for veterans day. However, parking meters in San Francisco will be enforced.
Monday will also be a free entrance day to the national parks in Northern California.
8 A.M.
Annual El Cerrito Lions Club Veterans Day Flag Placing
Youth groups place American flags on veterans’ graves
Sunset View Cemetery, 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito
Contact: (510) 237-0374
Moraga Veterans Day Ceremony
Hour long ceremony
Moraga Commons Park, 1425 St. Mary’s Road, Moraga
Information: www.moraga.ca.us
9:30 A.M.
Marin County’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
Includes Retired U.S. Navy Captain Richard Sisk and a music program that starts at 9:30 a.m.
Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael
Contact: Sean Stephen (415) 473-6193 or Brent Ainsworth (415) 473-3084
10 A.M.
Fairfield Main Street Association Veterans Day Ceremony Of Remembrance And Concert
Parade starts at 12:30 P.M.
Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield
Contact: (707) 422-0103
10:30 A.M.
Avenue of the Flags Committee Annual Golden Gate National Cemetery Veterans Day Program.
Musical prelude starts at 10:30 A.M.
1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno
Contact: avenueofflags.ggnc@gmail.com
USS Hornet Veterans Day Celebration
USS Hornet Big Band performs at 10:30 a.m. Includes Pearl Harbor survivor and former USS Pennsylvania Crewman Mickey Ganitch. Mr. Ganitch will turn 100 on Nov. 16. There are also exhibits and Q&A opportunities with veterans in attendance.
707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda
Contact: Michael Mccarron (510) 521-8448, Ext. 238 or michael.mccarron@uss-hornet.org
11 A.M.
Belmont Veterans Day Ceremony
Twin Pines Park, Veterans Memorial, 1 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont
Contact: (650) 595-7413 or cclerk@belmont.gov
County Veterans Services Office Annual Veterans Day Invitational Softball Tournament
Willow Pass Park, 2748 E. Olivera Road, Concord
Contact: Jennifer Ortega (925) 671-3272 or jennifer.ortega@cityofconcord.org
Pinole Historical Society and City of Pinole Veterans Day Memorial Event
Fernandez Park, 595 Tennent Ave., Pinole
Contact: (510) 784-9802
San Jose Annual Veterans Day Parade
Parade starts at West Santa Clara Street By Highway 87 in San Jose and ends at South Market and San Carlos Streets
Contact: Gene Fanucchi Gbf22sj@aol.com
