GILROY (CBS SF) — Several victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting will file a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that negligent security led to the tragic event, their attorneys announced.
The suit is being filed on behalf of five victims and is expected to be announced Tuesday morning at the San Francisco Hilton Hotel.
Investigators say the gunman, 17-year-old Santino William Legan, entered the festival grounds at Christmas Hill Park by cutting through a fence to avoid metal detectors.
The Scarlett Law Group is representing the victims and the suit is being filed against the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.
The shooting took place on July 28 and left four people, including the gunman, dead. 17 others were injured.
The three victims were 13-year-old Keyla Salazar of San Jose, 6-year-old Stephen Romero of San Jose and 25-year-old Trevor Irby of New York.
