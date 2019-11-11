GILROY (CBS SF) — An overturned tanker truck leaking fuel onto U.S. Highway 101 near Gilroy is expected to block traffic well into the Monday evening commute, according to Cal Fire.

The accident was initially confirmed by CHP at around 11:30 a.m. The fuel tanker overturned at East San Martin Avenue, blocking all southbound lanes.

Overturned Tractor Trailer Accident on Southbound US-101 at Masten Ave in Gilroy. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 11, 2019

Traffic was being diverted at San Martin Avenue to Monterey Road, according to authorities.

Cal Fire and other agencies have responded, including a hazmat team to deal with a reported fuel spill. California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel have been requested at the scene, according to the CHP.

Firefighters are at scene of a fuel tanker rollover on southbound Highway 101 at San Martin (Santa Clara Co). Additional resources are responding as well as the Santa Clara Co Haz Mat Team. Please avoid the area. #MastenInc pic.twitter.com/5IYkjyRlVz — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) November 11, 2019

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek other routes to avoid the area.

A hazardous materials team has been deployed to offload the flammable liquids to a different tanker as soon as the one involved in the crash can be stabilized.

As of 2:30 p.m., authorities anticipate the roadway will remain closed for four to six hours.