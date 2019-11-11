VETERANS DAY 2019List of Veterans Day Events Across The Bay Area
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gilroy, Hazmat, Highway 101, Lanes Closed, Overturned Tanker, traffic

GILROY (CBS SF) — An overturned tanker truck leaking fuel onto U.S. Highway 101 near Gilroy is expected to block traffic well into the Monday evening commute, according to Cal Fire.

The accident was initially confirmed by CHP at around 11:30 a.m. The fuel tanker overturned at East San Martin Avenue, blocking all southbound lanes.

Traffic was being diverted at San Martin Avenue to Monterey Road, according to authorities.

Hwy 101 tanker overturned in Gilroy (CBS)

Cal Fire and other agencies have responded, including a hazmat team to deal with a reported fuel spill. California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel have been requested at the scene, according to the CHP.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek other routes to avoid the area.

A hazardous materials team has been deployed to offload the flammable liquids to a different tanker as soon as the one involved in the crash can be stabilized.

As of 2:30 p.m., authorities anticipate the roadway will remain closed for four to six hours.

Comments